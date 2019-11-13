Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,600.47 crore, up 17.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,600.47 crore in September 2019 up 17.87% from Rs. 4,751.40 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 639.86 crore in September 2019 up 4.65% from Rs. 611.43 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,160.84 crore in September 2019 up 14.65% from Rs. 1,012.53 crore in September 2018.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.92 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.44 in September 2018.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 437.70 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.97% returns over the last 6 months and -45.01% over the last 12 months.