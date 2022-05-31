 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,809.37 crore, down 3.2% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,809.37 crore in March 2022 down 3.2% from Rs. 6,001.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 576.46 crore in March 2022 down 28.08% from Rs. 801.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,023.28 crore in March 2022 down 24.36% from Rs. 1,352.77 crore in March 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.67 in March 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 528.15 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.01% returns over the last 6 months and -47.08% over the last 12 months.

Aurobindo Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,795.34 5,989.43 5,991.68
Other Operating Income 14.03 12.79 9.82
Total Income From Operations 5,809.37 6,002.22 6,001.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,904.42 1,832.52 1,990.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 483.08 650.16 492.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 136.70 261.56 -75.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 853.23 868.91 854.40
Depreciation 253.57 299.05 266.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,457.54 1,372.80 1,465.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 720.83 717.22 1,008.67
Other Income 48.88 64.99 78.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 769.71 782.21 1,086.77
Interest 9.21 16.13 18.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 760.50 766.08 1,068.55
Exceptional Items -162.76 34.79 0.69
P/L Before Tax 597.74 800.87 1,069.24
Tax 17.49 189.49 259.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 580.25 611.38 809.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 580.25 611.38 809.55
Minority Interest 0.32 0.44 0.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.11 -7.09 -8.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 576.46 604.73 801.58
Equity Share Capital 58.59 58.59 58.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.84 10.32 13.67
Diluted EPS 9.84 10.32 13.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.84 10.32 13.67
Diluted EPS 9.84 10.32 13.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:30 pm
