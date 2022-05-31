English
    Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,809.37 crore, down 3.2% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,809.37 crore in March 2022 down 3.2% from Rs. 6,001.50 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 576.46 crore in March 2022 down 28.08% from Rs. 801.58 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,023.28 crore in March 2022 down 24.36% from Rs. 1,352.77 crore in March 2021.

    Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.67 in March 2021.

    Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 528.15 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.01% returns over the last 6 months and -47.08% over the last 12 months.

    Aurobindo Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,795.345,989.435,991.68
    Other Operating Income14.0312.799.82
    Total Income From Operations5,809.376,002.226,001.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,904.421,832.521,990.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods483.08650.16492.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks136.70261.56-75.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost853.23868.91854.40
    Depreciation253.57299.05266.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,457.541,372.801,465.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax720.83717.221,008.67
    Other Income48.8864.9978.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax769.71782.211,086.77
    Interest9.2116.1318.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax760.50766.081,068.55
    Exceptional Items-162.7634.790.69
    P/L Before Tax597.74800.871,069.24
    Tax17.49189.49259.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities580.25611.38809.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period580.25611.38809.55
    Minority Interest0.320.440.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.11-7.09-8.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates576.46604.73801.58
    Equity Share Capital58.5958.5958.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8410.3213.67
    Diluted EPS9.8410.3213.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8410.3213.67
    Diluted EPS9.8410.3213.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 12:30 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.