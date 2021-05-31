MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,001.50 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,001.50 crore in March 2021 down 2.55% from Rs. 6,158.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 801.58 crore in March 2021 down 5.68% from Rs. 849.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,352.77 crore in March 2021 up 0.29% from Rs. 1,348.81 crore in March 2020.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.50 in March 2020.

Close

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 1,022.20 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.94% returns over the last 6 months and 40.87% over the last 12 months.

Aurobindo Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations5,991.686,353.136,063.40
Other Operating Income9.8211.7895.03
Total Income From Operations6,001.506,364.916,158.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,990.142,003.792,037.98
Purchase of Traded Goods492.25546.96513.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-75.3021.52-47.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost854.40880.73864.33
Depreciation266.00276.52232.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,465.341,543.331,474.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,008.671,092.061,083.81
Other Income78.10133.4032.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,086.771,225.461,116.40
Interest18.2219.4931.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,068.551,205.971,084.57
Exceptional Items0.692,813.8912.25
P/L Before Tax1,069.244,019.861,096.82
Tax259.691,059.08228.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities809.552,960.78868.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period809.552,960.78868.30
Minority Interest0.400.140.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.37-14.46-19.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates801.582,946.46849.83
Equity Share Capital58.5958.5958.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.6750.2914.50
Diluted EPS13.6750.2914.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.6750.2914.50
Diluted EPS13.6750.2914.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aurobindo Pharm #Aurobindo Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.