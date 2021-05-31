Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,001.50 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,001.50 crore in March 2021 down 2.55% from Rs. 6,158.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 801.58 crore in March 2021 down 5.68% from Rs. 849.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,352.77 crore in March 2021 up 0.29% from Rs. 1,348.81 crore in March 2020.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.50 in March 2020.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 1,022.20 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.94% returns over the last 6 months and 40.87% over the last 12 months.