you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,158.43 crore, up 16.37% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,158.43 crore in March 2020 up 16.37% from Rs. 5,292.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 849.83 crore in March 2020 up 45.18% from Rs. 585.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,348.81 crore in March 2020 up 23.77% from Rs. 1,089.74 crore in March 2019.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 14.50 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.99 in March 2019.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 750.40 on June 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 68.42% returns over the last 6 months and 14.24% over the last 12 months.

Aurobindo Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6,063.405,799.445,201.98
Other Operating Income95.0395.5690.22
Total Income From Operations6,158.435,895.005,292.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,037.982,011.151,991.29
Purchase of Traded Goods513.24553.10512.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.850.75-130.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost864.33797.80713.46
Depreciation232.41250.13186.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,474.511,324.161,148.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,083.81957.91870.85
Other Income32.5930.9332.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,116.40988.84903.12
Interest31.8337.1150.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,084.57951.73853.04
Exceptional Items12.25-12.92-36.18
P/L Before Tax1,096.82938.81816.86
Tax228.52232.86231.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities868.30705.95585.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period868.30705.95585.74
Minority Interest0.840.140.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates-19.31-0.64-0.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates849.83705.45585.38
Equity Share Capital58.5958.5958.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.5012.049.99
Diluted EPS14.5012.049.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.5012.049.99
Diluted EPS14.5012.049.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on Jun 4, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharm #Aurobindo Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

