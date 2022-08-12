 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,235.92 crore, up 9.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,235.92 crore in June 2022 up 9.36% from Rs. 5,701.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 520.54 crore in June 2022 down 32.39% from Rs. 769.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 977.10 crore in June 2022 down 25.94% from Rs. 1,319.28 crore in June 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.14 in June 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 575.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.81% returns over the last 6 months and -32.84% over the last 12 months.

Aurobindo Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,176.84 5,795.34 5,691.85
Other Operating Income 59.08 14.03 10.13
Total Income From Operations 6,235.92 5,809.37 5,701.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,011.71 1,904.42 1,860.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 489.05 483.08 373.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 385.94 136.70 132.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 880.18 853.23 869.93
Depreciation 279.51 253.57 279.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,532.56 1,457.54 1,227.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 656.97 720.83 958.28
Other Income 40.62 48.88 81.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 697.59 769.71 1,039.59
Interest 14.63 9.21 12.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 682.96 760.50 1,026.71
Exceptional Items -- -162.76 --
P/L Before Tax 682.96 597.74 1,026.71
Tax 158.61 17.49 247.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 524.35 580.25 778.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 524.35 580.25 778.97
Minority Interest 0.16 0.32 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.97 -4.11 -9.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 520.54 576.46 769.97
Equity Share Capital 58.59 58.59 58.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.88 9.84 13.14
Diluted EPS 8.88 9.84 13.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.88 9.84 13.14
Diluted EPS 8.88 9.84 13.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
