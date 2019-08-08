Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,444.60 crore, up 28.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,444.60 crore in June 2019 up 28.1% from Rs. 4,250.27 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 635.68 crore in June 2019 up 39.51% from Rs. 455.66 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,162.18 crore in June 2019 up 53.97% from Rs. 754.79 crore in June 2018.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.85 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.78 in June 2018.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 554.70 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.74% returns over the last 6 months and -10.43% over the last 12 months.