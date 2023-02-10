Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,407.13 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,407.13 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 6,002.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 491.26 crore in December 2022 down 18.76% from Rs. 604.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,047.06 crore in December 2022 down 3.16% from Rs. 1,081.26 crore in December 2021.