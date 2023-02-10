 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,407.13 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,407.13 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 6,002.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 491.26 crore in December 2022 down 18.76% from Rs. 604.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,047.06 crore in December 2022 down 3.16% from Rs. 1,081.26 crore in December 2021.

Aurobindo Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,387.97 5,673.65 5,989.43
Other Operating Income 19.16 65.72 12.79
Total Income From Operations 6,407.13 5,739.37 6,002.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,621.49 2,348.74 1,832.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 537.95 434.68 650.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -251.88 -215.39 261.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 921.72 868.45 868.91
Depreciation 321.40 298.10 299.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,623.44 1,512.10 1,372.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 633.01 492.69 717.22
Other Income 92.65 57.19 64.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 725.66 549.88 782.21
Interest 44.96 25.29 16.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 680.70 524.59 766.08
Exceptional Items -- -- 34.79
P/L Before Tax 680.70 524.59 800.87
Tax 189.10 112.99 189.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 491.60 411.60 611.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 491.60 411.60 611.38
Minority Interest 0.25 -0.92 0.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.59 -1.23 -7.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 491.26 409.45 604.73
Equity Share Capital 58.59 58.59 58.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.38 6.99 10.32
Diluted EPS 8.38 6.99 10.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.38 6.99 10.32
Diluted EPS 8.38 6.99 10.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
