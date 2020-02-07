Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,895.00 crore, up 11.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,895.00 crore in December 2019 up 11.87% from Rs. 5,269.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 705.45 crore in December 2019 down 0.95% from Rs. 712.22 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,238.97 crore in December 2019 up 7.71% from Rs. 1,150.23 crore in December 2018.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.04 in December 2019 from Rs. 12.15 in December 2018.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 510.50 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.16% returns over the last 6 months and -32.82% over the last 12 months.