Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5,269.67 crore, up 21.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,269.67 crore in December 2018 up 21.53% from Rs. 4,336.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 712.22 crore in December 2018 up 19.7% from Rs. 595.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,150.23 crore in December 2018 up 8.65% from Rs. 1,058.63 crore in December 2017.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 12.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.16 in December 2017.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 778.45 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.70% returns over the last 6 months and 26.35% over the last 12 months.