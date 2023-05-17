Auro Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore, down 24.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore in March 2023 down 24.37% from Rs. 17.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2023 up 291.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2023 up 149.58% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

Auro Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2022.

Auro Labs shares closed at 67.81 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and -28.13% over the last 12 months.