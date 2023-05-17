English
    Auro Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore, down 24.37% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Auro Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore in March 2023 down 24.37% from Rs. 17.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2023 up 291.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2023 up 149.58% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

    Auro Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2022.

    Auro Labs shares closed at 67.81 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and -28.13% over the last 12 months.

    Auro Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.5215.6217.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.5215.6217.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.3412.7912.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.21-0.640.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.431.121.89
    Depreciation0.300.270.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.201.902.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.050.180.66
    Other Income0.620.430.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.670.610.95
    Interest0.130.100.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.530.510.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.530.510.55
    Tax0.750.140.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.780.370.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.780.370.46
    Equity Share Capital6.236.236.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.860.590.73
    Diluted EPS2.860.590.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.860.590.73
    Diluted EPS2.860.590.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:40 am