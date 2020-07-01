Auro Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore in March 2020 down 18.23% from Rs. 11.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020 down 70.68% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 58.65% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2019.

Auro Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.54 in March 2019.

Auro Labs shares closed at 44.05 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -23.12% over the last 12 months.