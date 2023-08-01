Auro Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, down 8.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in June 2023 down 8.96% from Rs. 11.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 755.62% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 up 141.27% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

Auro Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Auro Labs shares closed at 83.76 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.81% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.