    Auro Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, down 8.96% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Auro Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in June 2023 down 8.96% from Rs. 11.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 755.62% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 up 141.27% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

    Auro Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

    Auro Labs shares closed at 83.76 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.81% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.

    Auro Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1813.5211.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1813.5211.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.206.347.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.231.21-0.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.841.431.15
    Depreciation0.270.300.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.222.202.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.882.050.33
    Other Income0.360.620.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.252.670.38
    Interest0.270.130.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.982.530.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.982.530.11
    Tax0.270.750.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.711.780.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.711.780.08
    Equity Share Capital6.236.236.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.142.860.13
    Diluted EPS1.142.860.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.142.860.13
    Diluted EPS1.142.860.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

