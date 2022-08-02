Auro Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore, up 6.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore in June 2022 up 6.22% from Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 92.25% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022 down 66.49% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021.

Auro Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in June 2021.

Auro Labs shares closed at 84.85 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.30% returns over the last 6 months and -50.63% over the last 12 months.