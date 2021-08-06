Auro Labs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.53 crore, down 13.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.53 crore in June 2021 down 13.86% from Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021 down 23.06% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021 down 16.07% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2020.

Auro Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2020.

Auro Labs shares closed at 168.10 on August 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 65.53% returns over the last 6 months and 203.70% over the last 12 months.