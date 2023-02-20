Auro Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 28.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in December 2022 up 28.74% from Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 40.16% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.