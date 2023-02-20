Auro Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 28.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in December 2022 up 28.74% from Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 40.16% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

Auro Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2021.

Auro Labs shares closed at 64.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.46% returns over the last 6 months and -35.47% over the last 12 months.