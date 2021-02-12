Auro Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.11 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.11 crore in December 2020 up 37.35% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020 up 95.76% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2020 up 84.02% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2019.

Auro Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2019.

Auro Labs shares closed at 100.70 on February 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 92.54% returns over the last 6 months and 151.44% over the last 12 months.