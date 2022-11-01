 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurionpro Solut Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore, up 60.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore in September 2022 up 60.45% from Rs. 56.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.99 crore in September 2022 up 86.28% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.72 crore in September 2022 up 35.05% from Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2021.
Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2021. Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 381.75 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.37% returns over the last 6 months and 71.38% over the last 12 months.
Aurionpro Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations91.1183.8756.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations91.1183.8756.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.37-0.063.84
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.3330.9222.45
Depreciation2.892.392.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses51.1542.2220.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.128.397.82
Other Income6.710.490.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.838.888.41
Interest1.931.302.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.907.596.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.907.596.39
Tax0.901.761.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.995.824.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.995.824.83
Equity Share Capital22.8022.8022.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.942.552.11
Diluted EPS3.942.552.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.942.552.11
Diluted EPS3.942.552.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
