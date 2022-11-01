Aurionpro Solut Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore, up 60.45% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore in September 2022 up 60.45% from Rs. 56.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.99 crore in September 2022 up 86.28% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.72 crore in September 2022 up 35.05% from Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2021.
Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2021.
|Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 381.75 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.37% returns over the last 6 months and 71.38% over the last 12 months.
|Aurionpro Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.11
|83.87
|56.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.11
|83.87
|56.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.37
|-0.06
|3.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.33
|30.92
|22.45
|Depreciation
|2.89
|2.39
|2.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.15
|42.22
|20.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.12
|8.39
|7.82
|Other Income
|6.71
|0.49
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.83
|8.88
|8.41
|Interest
|1.93
|1.30
|2.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.90
|7.59
|6.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.90
|7.59
|6.39
|Tax
|0.90
|1.76
|1.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.99
|5.82
|4.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.99
|5.82
|4.83
|Equity Share Capital
|22.80
|22.80
|22.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.94
|2.55
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|3.94
|2.55
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.94
|2.55
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|3.94
|2.55
|2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited