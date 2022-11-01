Aurionpro Solut Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore, up 60.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore in September 2022 up 60.45% from Rs. 56.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.99 crore in September 2022 up 86.28% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.72 crore in September 2022 up 35.05% from Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2021.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2021.