    Aurionpro Solutions Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.04 crore, up 57.23% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.04 crore in March 2023 up 57.23% from Rs. 85.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in March 2023 up 91.76% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.44 crore in March 2023 up 75.33% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022.

    Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.32 in March 2022.

    Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 550.80 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.47% returns over the last 6 months and 76.51% over the last 12 months.

    Aurionpro Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.04111.0885.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.04111.0885.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.24-1.91-4.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.9934.9826.77
    Depreciation3.652.522.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.6760.7849.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.4914.7011.02
    Other Income1.300.911.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7915.6112.07
    Interest2.602.711.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.2012.8910.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.2012.8910.65
    Tax4.703.593.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.499.307.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.499.307.56
    Equity Share Capital22.8022.8022.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.364.083.32
    Diluted EPS6.364.083.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.364.083.32
    Diluted EPS6.364.083.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

     

    first published: May 16, 2023 03:12 pm