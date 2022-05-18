 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aurionpro Solut Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore, up 49.47% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore in March 2022 up 49.47% from Rs. 57.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2022 up 123.42% from Rs. 32.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022 down 0.62% from Rs. 14.60 crore in March 2021.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.15 in March 2021.

Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 334.85 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.99% returns over the last 6 months and 114.17% over the last 12 months.

Aurionpro Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.25 78.42 57.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.25 78.42 57.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.58 -1.00 -1.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.77 24.21 19.70
Depreciation 2.44 2.46 2.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.60 40.84 25.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.02 11.91 11.17
Other Income 1.06 0.50 1.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.07 12.41 12.26
Interest 1.43 1.24 3.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.65 11.17 8.83
Exceptional Items -- -- -39.03
P/L Before Tax 10.65 11.17 -30.21
Tax 3.09 2.85 2.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.56 8.32 -32.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.56 8.32 -32.27
Equity Share Capital 22.80 22.80 22.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 3.65 -14.15
Diluted EPS 3.32 3.65 -14.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 3.65 -14.15
Diluted EPS 3.32 3.65 -14.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aurionpro Solut #aurionPro Solutions #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.