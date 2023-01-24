 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurionpro Solut Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.08 crore, up 41.64% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.08 crore in December 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 78.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2022 up 11.75% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.13 crore in December 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.

Aurionpro Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.08 91.11 78.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.08 91.11 78.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.91 -1.37 -1.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.98 33.33 24.21
Depreciation 2.52 2.89 2.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.78 51.15 40.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.70 5.12 11.91
Other Income 0.91 6.71 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.61 11.83 12.41
Interest 2.71 1.93 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.89 9.90 11.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.89 9.90 11.17
Tax 3.59 0.90 2.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.30 8.99 8.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.30 8.99 8.32
Equity Share Capital 22.80 22.80 22.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 3.94 3.65
Diluted EPS 4.08 3.94 3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 3.94 3.65
Diluted EPS 4.08 3.94 3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited