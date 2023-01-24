Aurionpro Solut Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.08 crore, up 41.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.08 crore in December 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 78.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2022 up 11.75% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.13 crore in December 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 4.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.65 in December 2021.

Read More