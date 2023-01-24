English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aurionpro Solut Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.08 crore, up 41.64% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.08 crore in December 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 78.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2022 up 11.75% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.13 crore in December 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.

    Aurionpro Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.0891.1178.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.0891.1178.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.91-1.37-1.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.9833.3324.21
    Depreciation2.522.892.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.7851.1540.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.705.1211.91
    Other Income0.916.710.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6111.8312.41
    Interest2.711.931.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.899.9011.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.899.9011.17
    Tax3.590.902.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.308.998.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.308.998.32
    Equity Share Capital22.8022.8022.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.083.943.65
    Diluted EPS4.083.943.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.083.943.65
    Diluted EPS4.083.943.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited