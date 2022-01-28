Aurionpro Solut Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.42 crore, up 47.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.42 crore in December 2021 up 47.15% from Rs. 53.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021 up 313.04% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021 up 52.51% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2020.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2020.

Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 337.80 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.74% returns over the last 6 months and 343.31% over the last 12 months.