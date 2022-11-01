 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurionpro Solut Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.69 crore, up 26.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.69 crore in September 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 122.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.69 crore in September 2022 up 21.01% from Rs. 19.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.03 crore in September 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 27.38 crore in September 2021.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 10.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.59 in September 2021.

Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 382.25 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.06% returns over the last 6 months and 69.93% over the last 12 months.

Aurionpro Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 154.69 145.52 122.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 154.69 145.52 122.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.97 -0.69 1.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.13 50.54 42.54
Depreciation 3.65 3.57 3.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.70 63.06 51.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.16 29.03 23.37
Other Income 0.21 0.86 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.38 29.89 23.96
Interest 2.41 1.63 2.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.97 28.27 21.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.97 28.27 21.57
Tax 3.60 4.11 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.37 24.16 18.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.37 24.16 18.89
Minority Interest -1.23 -0.63 0.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.45 0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.69 23.54 19.58
Equity Share Capital 22.80 22.80 22.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.39 10.32 8.59
Diluted EPS 10.39 10.32 8.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.13 10.32 8.59
Diluted EPS 10.39 10.32 8.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aurionpro Solut #aurionPro Solutions #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
