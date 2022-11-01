Aurionpro Solut Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.69 crore, up 26.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.69 crore in September 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 122.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.69 crore in September 2022 up 21.01% from Rs. 19.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.03 crore in September 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 27.38 crore in September 2021.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 10.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.59 in September 2021.

Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 382.25 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.06% returns over the last 6 months and 69.93% over the last 12 months.