Aurionpro Solut Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.66 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.66 crore in March 2023 up 38.69% from Rs. 137.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.08 crore in March 2023 up 32.21% from Rs. 18.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.41 crore in March 2023 up 29.2% from Rs. 33.60 crore in March 2022.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 11.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.32 in March 2022.

Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 550.80 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.47% returns over the last 6 months and 76.51% over the last 12 months.