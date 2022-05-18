 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurionpro Solut Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.47 crore, up 24.78% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.47 crore in March 2022 up 24.78% from Rs. 110.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.97 crore in March 2022 up 113.37% from Rs. 141.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.60 crore in March 2022 up 35.7% from Rs. 24.76 crore in March 2021.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 8.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 62.23 in March 2021.

Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 334.85 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.99% returns over the last 6 months and 114.17% over the last 12 months.

Aurionpro Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.47 129.51 110.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.47 129.51 110.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.24 8.42 -1.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.44 42.95 39.64
Depreciation 3.43 3.29 113.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.81 48.26 48.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.03 26.59 -89.43
Other Income 3.14 0.64 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.17 27.23 -88.43
Interest 2.11 1.62 3.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.06 25.60 -92.18
Exceptional Items -- -- -46.18
P/L Before Tax 28.06 25.60 -138.36
Tax 6.49 5.91 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.57 19.70 -138.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -72.03
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.57 19.70 -210.60
Minority Interest -2.59 -1.79 68.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.97 17.91 -141.88
Equity Share Capital 22.80 22.80 22.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.32 7.85 -62.23
Diluted EPS 8.32 7.85 -62.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.32 7.85 -62.23
Diluted EPS 8.32 7.85 -62.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 18, 2022
