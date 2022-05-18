Aurionpro Solut Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.47 crore, up 24.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.47 crore in March 2022 up 24.78% from Rs. 110.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.97 crore in March 2022 up 113.37% from Rs. 141.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.60 crore in March 2022 up 35.7% from Rs. 24.76 crore in March 2021.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 8.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 62.23 in March 2021.

Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 334.85 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.99% returns over the last 6 months and 114.17% over the last 12 months.