 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aurionpro Solut Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.52 crore, up 25.65% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.52 crore in June 2022 up 25.65% from Rs. 115.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.54 crore in June 2022 up 65.62% from Rs. 14.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.46 crore in June 2022 up 31.73% from Rs. 25.40 crore in June 2021.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 10.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in June 2021.

Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 289.15 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 27.80% over the last 12 months.

Aurionpro Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 145.52 137.47 115.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 145.52 137.47 115.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.69 -7.24 -1.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.54 48.44 42.02
Depreciation 3.57 3.43 3.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.06 65.81 50.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.03 27.03 20.62
Other Income 0.86 3.14 0.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.89 30.17 21.57
Interest 1.63 2.11 2.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.27 28.06 19.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.27 28.06 19.42
Tax 4.11 6.49 4.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.16 21.57 15.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.16 21.57 15.42
Minority Interest -0.63 -2.59 -1.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.54 18.97 14.21
Equity Share Capital 22.80 22.80 22.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.32 8.32 6.23
Diluted EPS 10.32 8.32 6.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.32 8.32 6.23
Diluted EPS 10.32 8.32 6.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aurionpro Solut #aurionPro Solutions #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.