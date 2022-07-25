Aurionpro Solut Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.52 crore, up 25.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.52 crore in June 2022 up 25.65% from Rs. 115.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.54 crore in June 2022 up 65.62% from Rs. 14.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.46 crore in June 2022 up 31.73% from Rs. 25.40 crore in June 2021.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 10.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in June 2021.

Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 289.15 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 27.80% over the last 12 months.