MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

aurionPro Sol Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.04 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for aurionPro Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.04 crore in March 2021 up 9.47% from Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.27 crore in March 2021 down 641.18% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.60 crore in March 2021 down 7.24% from Rs. 15.74 crore in March 2020.

aurionPro Sol shares closed at 153.05 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 111.40% returns over the last 6 months and 236.00% over the last 12 months.

Close
aurionPro Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations57.0453.2974.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations57.0453.2974.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.752.134.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.7020.0521.16
Depreciation2.342.953.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.5821.9740.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.176.204.61
Other Income1.090.601.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.266.806.38
Interest3.433.573.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.833.233.30
Exceptional Items-39.03----
P/L Before Tax-30.213.233.30
Tax2.061.221.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.272.011.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-32.272.011.36
Equity Share Capital22.8022.8022.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-14.150.880.58
Diluted EPS-14.150.880.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-14.150.880.58
Diluted EPS-14.150.880.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #aurionPro Sol #aurionPro Solutions #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:33 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.