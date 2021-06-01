aurionPro Sol Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.04 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.04 crore in March 2021 up 9.47% from Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.27 crore in March 2021 down 641.18% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.60 crore in March 2021 down 7.24% from Rs. 15.74 crore in March 2020.

aurionPro Sol shares closed at 153.05 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 111.40% returns over the last 6 months and 236.00% over the last 12 months.