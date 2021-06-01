aurionPro Sol Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.04 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for aurionPro Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.04 crore in March 2021 up 9.47% from Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.27 crore in March 2021 down 641.18% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.60 crore in March 2021 down 7.24% from Rs. 15.74 crore in March 2020.
aurionPro Sol shares closed at 153.05 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 111.40% returns over the last 6 months and 236.00% over the last 12 months.
|aurionPro Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.04
|53.29
|74.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.04
|53.29
|74.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.75
|2.13
|4.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.70
|20.05
|21.16
|Depreciation
|2.34
|2.95
|3.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.58
|21.97
|40.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.17
|6.20
|4.61
|Other Income
|1.09
|0.60
|1.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.26
|6.80
|6.38
|Interest
|3.43
|3.57
|3.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.83
|3.23
|3.30
|Exceptional Items
|-39.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.21
|3.23
|3.30
|Tax
|2.06
|1.22
|1.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.27
|2.01
|1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.27
|2.01
|1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|22.80
|22.80
|22.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.15
|0.88
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-14.15
|0.88
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.15
|0.88
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-14.15
|0.88
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited