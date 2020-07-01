aurionPro Sol Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.10 crore, down 54.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.10 crore in March 2020 down 54.48% from Rs. 114.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2020 up 342.13% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.74 crore in March 2020 up 41.04% from Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2019.

aurionPro Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2019.

aurionPro Sol shares closed at 53.00 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.74% returns over the last 6 months and -52.06% over the last 12 months.