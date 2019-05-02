App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

aurionPro Sol Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 114.45 crore, up 37.32% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for aurionPro Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.45 crore in March 2019 up 37.32% from Rs. 83.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019 down 85.96% from Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2019 down 48.07% from Rs. 21.49 crore in March 2018.

aurionPro Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.93 in March 2018.

aurionPro Sol shares closed at 154.35 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.68% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.

aurionPro Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.45 58.28 83.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.45 58.28 83.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.53 -4.33 -7.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.18 19.41 24.93
Depreciation 2.63 2.15 3.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.76 31.53 48.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.42 9.52 13.16
Other Income 1.12 -0.56 4.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.53 8.96 18.01
Interest 3.29 2.59 3.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.24 6.37 14.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.24 6.37 14.68
Tax 3.89 1.63 5.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.35 4.74 9.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.35 4.74 9.60
Equity Share Capital 23.64 23.64 23.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 2.01 3.93
Diluted EPS 0.57 2.01 3.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 2.01 3.93
Diluted EPS 0.57 2.01 3.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 2, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #aurionPro Sol #aurionPro Solutions #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

India's Most Wanted trailer review: Arjun Kapoor's Prabhat is intense ...

Surprise! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now man and wife!

Game of Thrones: Arya Stark's brilliant move is a social media challen ...

Satyajit Ray birth anniversary: When the filmmaker accused Steven Spie ...

Avengers: Endgame takes box office by storm, enters the prestigious 20 ...

India's Most Wanted: Trailer of Arjun Kapoor's crime thriller is out n ...

Dwayne Johnson will face obstacles in his acting career ahead, predict ...

Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan announces the release date of his next

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a kiss; J Sisters cheer for the J ...

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Nagaland Board Class 10th, 12th Results ...

Ayushmann Khurrana: It is Not Easy to Find Your Feet as an Outsider in ...

Aaradhya’s Cute Gesture at Abhishek Bachchan's Football Match is Win ...

This Old Hit Song of Akshay Kumar Put Tiger Shroff to Sleep

Priyanka Gandhi Charming Snakes and Charmers in Rae Bareli, Could Get ...

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes Dismiss Riva ...

NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Results Declared at ...

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Nagaland 10th, 12th Results Announced at ...

Kejriwal's Son Pulkit Shines with 96.4% in CBSE 12th Exam, Proud Mom T ...

A ‘negative list’ for a positive change: How to rev up India’s F ...

BJP faces Mahagathbandhan heat in 7 seats in Uttar Pradesh

The next government's biggest challenge: Making people employable

Waivers on Iranian oil end today: What's next for India?

Cyclone Fani to make landfall in coastal Odisha tomorrow; Indian Navy, ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty around 11,750; TVS Motor dow ...

India remains our top market in Asia ex-Japan, says Daiwa Capital's Pa ...

Brokerages remain bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank after Q4 results

Why BofA Merrill Lynch's Sanjay Mookim is bullish on IT stocks

Avengers: Endgame — Has Marvel's Infinity Saga finale given its six ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Jammu and Kashmir's visually impaired bereft of pension, unsupported b ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

Jet Airways pilots ask PM to probe Etihad's role in airline's debacle: ...

Champions League: Lionel Messi elevates Barcelona with typical masterc ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laug ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.