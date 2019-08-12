aurionPro Sol Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.05 crore, up 1.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for aurionPro Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.05 crore in June 2019 up 1.67% from Rs. 74.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2019 down 95.98% from Rs. 27.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.46 crore in June 2019 down 70.36% from Rs. 35.29 crore in June 2018.

aurionPro Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2019 from Rs. 11.47 in June 2018.

aurionPro Sol shares closed at 100.55 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.91% returns over the last 6 months and -52.95% over the last 12 months.