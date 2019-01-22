aurionPro Sol Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 58.28 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.28 crore in December 2018 down 5.52% from Rs. 61.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2018 up 100.26% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2018 up 51.98% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2017.

aurionPro Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2017.

aurionPro Sol shares closed at 132.65 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.72% returns over the last 6 months and -41.71% over the last 12 months.