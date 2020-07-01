aurionPro Sol Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 103.07 crore, down 32.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.07 crore in March 2020 down 32.76% from Rs. 153.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2020 down 41.84% from Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.77 crore in March 2020 down 30.38% from Rs. 31.27 crore in March 2019.

aurionPro Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.67 in March 2019.

aurionPro Sol shares closed at 53.00 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.74% returns over the last 6 months and -52.06% over the last 12 months.