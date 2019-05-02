aurionPro Sol Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 153.29 crore, up 23.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.29 crore in March 2019 up 23.14% from Rs. 124.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2019 down 85.88% from Rs. 78.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.27 crore in March 2019 up 14.5% from Rs. 27.31 crore in March 2018.

aurionPro Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 32.24 in March 2018.

aurionPro Sol shares closed at 154.35 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.68% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.