aurionPro Sol Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 115.81 crore, up 52.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.81 crore in June 2021 up 52.34% from Rs. 76.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.21 crore in June 2021 up 240.87% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.40 crore in June 2021 up 41.82% from Rs. 17.91 crore in June 2020.

aurionPro Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 6.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2020.

aurionPro Sol shares closed at 206.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)