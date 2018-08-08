Aunde India standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 34.91 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 34.91 40.38 27.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 34.91 40.38 27.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.54 24.11 17.16 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.27 7.54 -2.13 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.91 1.70 1.91 Depreciation 1.07 1.03 1.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.89 11.06 7.88 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -5.06 1.15 Other Income 0.07 -0.07 0.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -5.13 1.34 Interest 1.17 1.10 1.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.33 -6.23 0.17 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.33 -6.23 0.17 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.33 -6.23 0.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.33 -6.23 0.17 Equity Share Capital 10.72 10.72 10.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.24 -5.81 0.15 Diluted EPS -1.24 -5.81 0.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.24 -5.81 0.15 Diluted EPS -1.24 -5.81 0.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited