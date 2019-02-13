Aunde Faze Thre Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aunde Faze Three Autofab are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore in December 2018 up 1.36% from Rs. 30.81 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2018 up 70.25% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 96.85% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2017.
Aunde Faze Thre shares closed at 19.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Aunde Faze Three Autofab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.23
|35.61
|30.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.23
|35.61
|30.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.01
|26.58
|20.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.88
|-0.69
|6.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.18
|2.29
|2.06
|Depreciation
|1.11
|1.11
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.37
|11.67
|8.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-5.35
|-7.42
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-5.34
|-7.40
|Interest
|1.21
|1.23
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.52
|-6.57
|-8.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.52
|-6.57
|-8.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.52
|-6.57
|-8.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.52
|-6.57
|-8.47
|Equity Share Capital
|10.72
|10.72
|10.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-6.13
|-7.90
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-6.13
|-7.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-6.13
|-7.90
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-6.13
|-7.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited