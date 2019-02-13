Aunde Faze Thre Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore in December 2018 up 1.36% from Rs. 30.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2018 up 70.25% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 96.85% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2017.

Aunde Faze Thre shares closed at 19.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)