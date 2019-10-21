App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

AU Small Finance Bank reports 89% jump in Q2 net profit

The lender's cost to income stood at 53.9 per cent as against 60.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jaipur-headquartered AU Small Finance Bank reported an 89 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 172 crore in the quarter ended September due to a decline in cost-to-income ratio.

It had reported a profit after tax of Rs 91 crore in the same period last year.

The lender's cost to income stood at 53.9 per cent as against 60.5 per cent in the year-ago period. The decline in the ratio was due to improving the operational efficiency of bank branches, the bank said.

Gross NPA remained stable at 2 per cent and net NPA improved to 1.1 per cent from 1.3 per cent in the year-ago period.

Provision coverage ratio was at around 44 per cent.

Loans AUM grew at 38 per cent y-o-y to Rs 27,876 crore and deposits grew 72 per cent on-year to Rs 22,149 crore.

The bank's 79 per cent of the loan book is retail with around 95 per cent are secured.

The average ticket size of the retail loan is Rs 5 lakh.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 09:42 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Results

