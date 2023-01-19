 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AU Small Finance Bank Q3 result: Here are three key takeaways

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Q3: The bank reported 30 percent year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 393 crore

Its net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 1,153 crore, recording a 41 percent YoY growth.

AU Small Finance Bank, the country’s largest small finance bank, on January 19 announced its results for the quarter ending December 2022 (Q3FY23). The bank reported its highest-ever profit from operating activities and healthy asset quality figures.

Here are key three highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Record net profit

AU Small Finance bank’s net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 was its highest-ever quarterly net profit. The lender reported a 30 percent YoY jump in profit at Rs 393 crore against Rs 302 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The bank’s operating profit jumped to Rs 555 crore from Rs 458 crore last year.