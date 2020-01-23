App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

AU Small Finance Bank Q3 net profit doubles to Rs 190cr

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 95.33 crore during the same period a year ago, AU Small Finance Bank said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd on Wednesday reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 190.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, helped by higher income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 95.33 crore during the same period a year ago, AU Small Finance Bank said in a BSE filing.

During the said quarter, its total income rose to Rs 1,272.83 crore from Rs 894.29 crore earlier.

Close
Total expenses rose to Rs 959.98 crore from Rs 715.62 crore in October-December period of the preceding fiscal.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:47 am

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #earnings #Q3 #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.