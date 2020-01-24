AU Small Finance Bank Q3: Key highlights of analysts concall

AU Small Finance Bank has posted a net profit of Rs 190.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 95.33 crore during the same period a year ago.

During the said quarter, its net interest income increased 45.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 506.8 crore, from Rs 348 crore in year-ago period.

The rising trend of gross non-performing assets arrested for the first time in 16 quarters by the bank, falling 13bps QoQ to 1.88 percent in Q3FY20.

Here are key highlights from AU Small Finance Bank's conference call:

According to the management of AU Small Finance Bank, portfolio IRR has remained stable at 14.7 percent while there is a reduction in the cost of the fund which led to an increase in spreads to 7.1 percent. NIM is expected to remain in the same range going forward. The company's management has availed refinance line up to Rs 2015 crore at 7.25 percent interest rate and securitized portfolio at close to 7 percent.

As per the management guidance, C/I ratio will be 52-55 percent in the next year. Even though there are 1000 ground employees added there is not much of an effect because of Rs 15000 per employee cost. Branch addition guidance is of 200 by March 2022.

The corporate loan segment remains under the scanner while the share of the retail portfolio has increased in the disbursement. New car sales have dipped down while the used market is getting more organized. Management said the stress is prevalent in the SCV & LCV range which will affect the bank, the management added.

The geographical mix is changing to Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Non-Rajasthan retail disbursement grew 45 percent in M9FY20.

The COW (Cash on Wheels) loan is top up to existing customers; buy out from another financier book. Largely the loan is allowed up to 60 days. Personal loan average ticket size is Rs 1.69 lakh, this loan is provided 100 percent to ETB (Existing to Bank) customers, and with most of this ETB is to salaried liability customers (Metro & semi Urban), it said.

In housing, the bank's management is eyeing Rs 50 crore a month disbursement. Around 80 percent of the used segment customers are new to the bank (which needs a guarantee from the existing customer) while 20 percent of the customers are ETB.

AU Small Finance Bank has Rs 62 crore exposure to Altico against FD of Rs 50 crore. The company has appropriated the deposit which led to falling in deposit to Rs 38 crore while loan outstanding declined from Rs 62 to Rs 50 crore while deposit has come down to Rs 38 crore. The court has ordered to appropriate the deposit if the loan is repaid.