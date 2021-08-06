MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AU Small Finance Bank posts 15% rise in net profit to Rs 203 crore for June quarter

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 177 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Friday reported a 15 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 203 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 177 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income during April-June 2021 rose 11 per cent to Rs 1,538 crore, compared with Rs 1,410 crore in the year-ago period, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income jumped 40 per cent to Rs 724 crore from Rs 516 crore, aided by reduction in the cost of funds by 88 basis points and assets under management (AUM) growth, the bank said.

The profit after tax was higher by 15 per cent even as the bank prudently increased contingency buffer, it said.

Close

Related stories

Demand is gradually improving for loans, it said adding that deposits continue to scale up driven by increasing brand awareness, branch expansion and improved digital offering.

The bank's disbursements during the quarter were impacted due to the second wave of the pandemic, but were up 75 per cent from a year ago, partly due to the base effect and gradual recovery seen in June.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced sequentially to Rs 1,496 crore (4.3 per cent of gross advances) from Rs 1,503 crore, it added.

The bank said it accelerated other provisions by 331 per cent to Rs 177 crore during the quarter, to strengthen the balance sheet and be better prepared for any unforeseen adverse event.

Restructured loans (standard) stood at Rs 1,265 crore as of June 30, 2021.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank on Friday closed at Rs 1,250 apiece on the BSE, up 0.74 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #Business #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2021 07:20 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.