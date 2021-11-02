MARKET NEWS

HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AU Small Financ Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 753.13 crore, up 34.33% Y-o-Y

November 02, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AU Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 753.13 crore in September 2021 up 34.33% from Rs. 560.6385 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.51 crore in September 2021 down 13.47% from Rs. 321.88 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 391.44 crore in September 2021 down 16.06% from Rs. 466.31 crore in September 2020.

AU Small Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.90 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.50 in September 2020.

Close

AU Small Financ shares closed at 1,206.90 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.61% returns over the last 6 months and 56.85% over the last 12 months.

AU Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,142.771,135.41944.78
(b) Income on Investment183.74172.48206.54
(c) Int. on balances With RBI24.2914.6723.59
(d) Others53.9530.9337.54
Other Income190.90184.19285.69
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended651.62629.48651.82
Employees Cost326.76282.62224.21
Other Expenses225.82174.34155.81
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies391.44451.25466.31
Provisions And Contingencies3.60176.5957.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax387.84274.66408.91
Tax109.3371.4687.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities278.51203.20321.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period278.51203.20321.88
Equity Share Capital313.11312.94306.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II----21.47
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.906.5010.50
Diluted EPS8.816.4310.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.906.5010.50
Diluted EPS8.816.4310.47
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,151.451,495.94423.17
ii) Net NPA591.48765.99122.83
i) % of Gross NPA0.030.041.54
ii) % of Net NPA0.020.020.45
Return on Assets %0.01--0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #AU Small Financ #AU Small Finance Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2021 11:11 am

