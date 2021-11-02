AU Small Financ Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 753.13 crore, up 34.33% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 753.13 crore in September 2021 up 34.33% from Rs. 560.6385 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.51 crore in September 2021 down 13.47% from Rs. 321.88 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 391.44 crore in September 2021 down 16.06% from Rs. 466.31 crore in September 2020.

AU Small Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.90 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.50 in September 2020.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 1,206.90 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.61% returns over the last 6 months and 56.85% over the last 12 months.