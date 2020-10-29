AU Small Financ Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 560.64 crore, up 24.15% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 560.64 crore in September 2020 up 24.15% from Rs. 451.5898 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.88 crore in September 2020 up 87.2% from Rs. 171.94 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 466.31 crore in September 2020 up 67.92% from Rs. 277.70 crore in September 2019.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.87 in September 2019.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 799.30 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 56.13% returns over the last 6 months and 15.88% over the last 12 months.