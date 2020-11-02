172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|au-small-financ-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-560-64-crore-up-24-15-y-o-y-2-6054591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AU Small Financ Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 560.64 crore, up 24.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AU Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 560.64 crore in September 2020 up 24.15% from Rs. 451.5898 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.88 crore in September 2020 up 87.2% from Rs. 171.94 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 466.31 crore in September 2020 up 67.92% from Rs. 277.70 crore in September 2019.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.87 in September 2019.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 775.35 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 49.96% returns over the last 6 months and 12.89% over the last 12 months.

AU Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills944.78953.80810.13
(b) Income on Investment206.54198.10155.67
(c) Int. on balances With RBI23.5921.814.61
(d) Others37.5410.4163.02
Other Income285.69225.80150.79
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended651.82668.26581.84
Employees Cost224.21179.34182.13
Other Expenses155.81116.72142.55
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies466.31445.59277.70
Provisions And Contingencies57.40181.2561.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax408.91264.34216.69
Tax87.0363.5344.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities321.88200.81171.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period321.88200.81171.94
Equity Share Capital306.54306.41293.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II21.4721.7217.87
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.506.585.87
Diluted EPS10.476.525.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.506.585.87
Diluted EPS10.476.525.79
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA423.17447.12503.84
ii) Net NPA122.83163.19282.85
i) % of Gross NPA1.541.692.01
ii) % of Net NPA0.450.621.14
Return on Assets %0.730.460.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #AU Small Financ #AU Small Finance Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

