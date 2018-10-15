AU Small Financ Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 321.03 crore, up 268.41% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 321.03 crore in September 2018 up 268.41% from Rs. 190.6283 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.42 crore in September 2018 up 33.96% from Rs. 68.24 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 175.19 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 3.15 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2017.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 617.85 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and 6.28% over the last 12 months.