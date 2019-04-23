AU Small Financ Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 386.89 crore, up 258.01% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 386.89 crore in March 2019 up 258.01% from Rs. 244.8477 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.24 crore in March 2019 up 42.38% from Rs. 83.04 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 215.68 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.91 in March 2018.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 608.15 on April 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.